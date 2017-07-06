Lynching in name of gau raksha against Hindutva: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena welcomed Modi’s statement calling murder in the name of protecting cows unacceptable. (Representational) Shiv Sena welcomed Modi’s statement calling murder in the name of protecting cows unacceptable. (Representational)

The Shiv Sena has said that lynching people in the name of cow protection is against Hindutva and appealed to the Prime Minister to frame a national beef policy. “The issue of beef is related to eating habits, business and employment. Hence, there should be a national policy on the issue,” Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said in an editorial on Tuesday. “Those who were safeguarding cows were Hindus till yesterday. Today, they have become murderers.’’

The party welcomed Modi’s statement calling murder in the name of protecting cows unacceptable. “We welcome the stand taken by the Prime Minister over the issue. Nobody has the right to take the law in his hands in the name of cow protection.’’ It thanked Modi for clearly defining Hindutva. Though committed to Hindutva, the Sena generally positions itself differently from the BJP to protect its separate identity.

The murder of Junaid Khan had triggered protests against cow vigilantism. In Ramgarh, a Muslim meat trader was beaten to death for allegedly carrying beef. In September 2015, Mohammad Akhlaq was beaten to death at Dadri over suspicion of storing and consuming beef.

