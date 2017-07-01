Lynching cases were higher under UPA regime, nobody raised question then: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah addresses a press conference. (Source: PTI) BJP President Amit Shah addresses a press conference. (Source: PTI)

Hitting back at people making assertions that lynching by cow vigilantes has increased over the last three years, BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday said more such cases occurred under the previous dispensation and that no questions were raised back then, reported ANI. “2011, 2012, 2013 mein, hamare 3 saal mein jitne lynching hue ussay kayi guna zyada hue, magar kabhi ye sawaal nhi uthta tha (In 2011, 2012, 2013, there were more incidents of lynching than last three years of NDA government, but questions were never raised then),” Shah said.

Dismissing apprehensions that effective actions were not being taken despite PM Modi’s remark that “killing in name of cow is unacceptable”, Shah asked whether anybody can point out any incident where arrests were not made? “Aap ke paas ek bhi aisi ghatna h jisme arrest na hui ho? (can you name one incident where arrests were not made),” the BJP chief said.

Shah’s remarks came hours after President Pranab Mukherjee voiced his concerns against growing number of mob lynching cases and asked whether the society is vigilant enough to save the basic tenets of the country. “When mob lynching becomes so high and uncontrollable, we have to pause and reflect, are we vigilant enough?,” said President Mukherjee.

Speaking at an event commemorating the release of National Herald newspaper publication, President Mukherjee said, “I am not talking of vigilantism, I am talking of are we vigilant enough, proactively to save the basic tenets of our country.”

