Ludhiana: Woman constable found dead inside police station; kin protest

A woman constable was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Jodhan police station of Ludhiana rural police Friday late.

While her body was found hanging with ceiling fan, her family alleged that she was murdered. The family along with other protesters protested outside Jodhan police station and blocked Ludhiana-Raikot road for hours.

The family also alleged that the deceased Amanpreet Kaur (27) from village Khadoor was being tortured and harassed by her colleagues.

The police has filed abetment to suicide FIR under section 306 of IPC against munshi Nirbhay Singh, who was named by her brother Gurinder Singh. The role of SHO Jodhan Inspector Mohan Dass is also being probed and he has been suspended as SHO and sent to Police Lines.

Gurinder alleged that it was around 8.30 pm on Friday that they got a call from SHO Jodhan that Amanpreet has committed suicide. “When we reached there, her body was hanging from the ceiling. We cannot believe that she committed suicide. She was very strong woman. She had told us few days back that munshi Nirbhay Singh was harassing her. She had alleged that DSP Dakha did not take any action in the case despite complaints,” claimed her brother.

Protesters and family refused to lift protest or cremate the body even as DSP Dakha Jasmeet Singh and DSP Raikot Surjit Singh reached the spot. However, later they agreed for post mortem. “Post mortem is being done at Sudhar Civil Hospital following which cremation will be done,” said DSP Raikot Surjit Singh.

Meanwhile, SSP Ludhiana rural Surjit Singh said that role of SHO Jodhan Inspector Mohan Dass is also being probed and he has been suspended for mishandling the entire case. “He has been suspended as SHO and asked to report at Police Lines Jagraon and his role is being probed in the incident. It is coming out as a suicide case not murder. Post mortem report will bring out exact reason. We will probe if harassment at work was the reason for her extreme step,” said SSP.

He refuted allegations of the family claiming that she was ‘murdered or sexually assaulted before death at police station’. “As per prima facie, it was a suicide,” said SSP.

Post mortem of the body was being done by a board of doctors till the filing of this report. The deceased used to work as a computer operator at Jodhan police station. The police claimed that munshi booked in FIR is absconding and will be arrested soon.

