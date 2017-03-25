White coats, black bands: PAU Kisan Mela off to a unique start in Ludhiana

Members of the PAUTA wearing black bands during the Kisan Mela at PAU in Ludhiana. (Source: Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Members of the PAUTA wearing black bands during the Kisan Mela at PAU in Ludhiana. (Source: Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

The bi-annual two-day farmers fair (kisan mela) at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) was off to a unique start Friday. While the PAU faculty wore black bands to mark their silent protest against the vice-chancellor, senior scientists of the varsity for the first time were given white coats to wear so that they can be identifiable to farmers to ask queries.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr RS Sidhu, director extension, PAU, said that “it was on the idea of vice-chancellor that scientists this time wore white coats with PAU embroidered on them”.

“The apparel and textile department of our own varsity prepared these white coats as VC sir wanted that scientists should be identifiable among the crowds. As time to prepare was short, some 125 coats were prepared this time and given to senior scientists. From next time, all scientists will be given such coats,” he said.

On the other hand, the faculty of PAU, continuing with its protest against the VC, wore black bands to mark their silent protest. However, they were on duty at the stalls allotted to them. Speaking to The Indian Express, KS Sangha president PAU Teachers Association (PAUTA) said, “We continued to do our duties since it was a farmers fair for benefit of farmers who came from across the region. They have trust in this institution but our protest continued. We will keep protesting against Vice Chancellor Dr BS Dhillon, who constantly misbehaves with faculty in meetings and pays no heed to our demands.”

Dhllion inaugurated the mela along with two guests of honour — Harish Damodaran, Rural Affairs and Agriculture Editor of The Indian Express, and Dr Hari D Upadhyaya, Principal Scientist, International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics, Hyderabad. The VC, in his address, to the farmers, said, “it is time to reduce input costs”. He also congratulated farmers for record paddy and cotton yield this year and added that “farmers of Punjab are simply defamed for overusing pesticides and fertilisers”. “However, soil quality is improving and even pesticide sale is down by almost Rs 54 crore,” said Dhillon while asking farmers to have their own kitchen garden to grow fruits and vegetables at least for domestic consumption. “Why buy veggies and fruits from markets at double prices,” he told the farmers.

Damodaran, in his speech, highlighted the role of the present government as more of “pro-consumer” than “pro-producer”.

“Seeing that the current government is more of pro-consumer with target to maintain consumer inflation at 4 per cent, it becomes difficult to increase minimum support price (MSP) of the crops for the farmers. So, the need of the hour is to control expenses and reduce input costs,” he said.

“Farmers must apply sciences in their fields,” said Upadhyaya. “The role of institutions like PAU is important because that is how farmers will progress by applying new technologies and techniques to their fields. Growing seeds not recommended by PAU and then complaining of poor yield or crop failure is not justified,” he said.

No escaping, stubble burning problem has to be solved: VC

VC Dhillon said solution to the problem of stubble burning has to be found at any cost. “It is now almost eight departments where state of Punjab is being summoned for hearing due to this menace, including Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, Punjab and Haryana High Court, National Green Tribunal and others. Even PAU is attending those hearings. So, there has to be a permanent solution to this stubble burning problem,” he added.

