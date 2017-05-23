Ludhiana: Transformer maintenance workshops given 3 months time to wind up

Even as the Congress had opposed the previous government’s decision to shut down government-owned thermal plants, it has now decided to shut down all government-owned transformer maintenance units in the state. Official letters have been sent to these units informing them about it. They have been given 3 months to wind up operations of maintenance workshops. Around 280 employees work in these workshops.

There are nine transformer maintenance centres of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) across the state where nearly 25 per cent faulty transformers are repaired. The rest are being operated by private firms for the last 2-3 years.

“We met the CMD PSPCL and also with the Commercial Director and asked them to review their decision. However, they need to take a final call what to do. Already the workshops have been reduced from 13 to 9 and we have suggested them to keep at least 4-5 workshops with them rather than closing all of them and depend entirely on private bodies,” said Sanjeev Sood, president PSEB Engineers unit of transformers maintenance workshops.

When The Indian Express contacted A Venuprasad, CMD PSPCL, he said,”This decision has been taken by the Commercial Director who himself is an engineer. It has been taken after a thorough study of the subject, still we will re-look into the representation given by the Engineers Association.”

