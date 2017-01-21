Ludhiana: Teen held for murder, ‘wanted to eat flesh’

Police Friday claimed to have arrested a minor, who has allegedly confessed to cannibalism, in connection with the murder of an eight-year-old boy. The body of Deepu (8) was found cut into six pieces in a sack Tuesday in Karnail Singh Nagar of Dugri area. DCP (investigation) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said the arrested suspect was 16 and had confessed to his crime. “He said during the investigation that he wanted to eat flesh of the child and drink his blood,” Sidhu said.

The suspect is a Class VIII student, he said. “The boy has confessed that he also extracted the heart from the body and dumped it outside his school. He wanted his school to shut forever as he did not like going there. We have recovered the organ,” said the DCP.

Police said the suspect was mentally challenged. His parents have reportedly told police that he had started eating his hands. “Police scanned footage of CCTVs in the area and it showed him taking the victim away,” said the DCP.