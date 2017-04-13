Ludhiana: Stalled for 8 years, construction on NIIFT building set to start again

The incomplete NIIFT building in Ludhiana. The construction work began in 2009 The incomplete NIIFT building in Ludhiana. The construction work began in 2009

The construction work on the incomplete building of Northern Indian Institute of Fashion Technology (NIIFT) is set to start soon after a gap of eight years with the state’s Industries Department setting a six-month deadline to complete the project and sanctioning Rs 4 crore immediately for the purpose.

The project was to be completed by 2010. The foundation stone of this building was laid in Jalandhar’s Surya Enclave locality in January 2009 by former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal who had promised to complete the project in a year’s time.

The initial cost of the project was pegged around Rs 16.38 crore, which was later revised to Rs 20 crore. The figure may go up now.

To date, Rs 8 crore has been spent on the building, which is currently in a neglected state, frequented by drug addicts. There is wild vegetation inside the semi-constructed building.

Congress MLA from Jalandhar Central, Rajinder Beri, under whose constituency it falls, said the industry department held a meeting on Tuesday to review the work on this project. “We got released Rs 4 crore immediately to start the construction following a request to Finance Minister Manpreet Badal. Tenders for around 1.85 crore would be placed in the next few days,” Beri said.

He said classes would hopefully start from the building in the coming academic session commencing from July-August.

Sources said around 70 per cent of the construction work had been completed, but due to desertion of the project mid-way, condition of even the constructed part was deteriorating.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now