Ludhiana rally: Modi govt distracting public from real issues, says CPI

CPI supporters at Grain Market in Ludhiana Monday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) CPI supporters at Grain Market in Ludhiana Monday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

During a state-level rally organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Monday, the focus was on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre rather than state issues. Speakers alleged that the NDA government at the Centre was “corrupt” while referring to the Rafale deal.

The rally is one among several planned to mobilise party workers ahead of CPI’s annual Congress to be held in Kerala in April next year.

Shameem Faizee, CPI national council secretary, alleged, “The BJP government is distracting the general public from real issues by spreading communal hatred and casteism. There is a major economic crisis after demonetisation and GST. To hide these flaws, all the wrong reasons are being used to distract people.”

Faizee also said that two years ago, membership of CPI had dropped but now it had again started picking up. “The party’s present membership count countrywide is 6.67 lakh while in Punjab it is nearly 21,000,” said Faizee.

