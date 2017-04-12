Ludhiana: Rakhi Sawant’s ‘friend’ from UP gets security on city visit

Jogi with policemen in Ludhiana. Jogi with policemen in Ludhiana.

A MAN from Uttar Pradesh claiming to be a “friend” of Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant was given security cover by the Punjab police Monday when he was in Ludhiana to supposedly meet lawyers in connection with a case against the actor. Rahul Jogi (26), from Shamli of Uttar Pradesh (UP), who was provided an escort pilot vehicle and four policemen for security, claimed that he came to Ludhiana to ‘help’ Sawant and speak to her lawyers. Sawant, who was booked for her remarks against Valmiki, had applied for anticipatory bail in a Ludhiana court Monday.

However, what has put the police in a spot are the “shoddy details” of Jogi who not only travelled with security cover and escort vehicle on Monday in Ludhiana but also stayed at the administration-run Circuit House for hours.

In a business card that Jogi gave district administration employees at Circuit House, he was referred to as ‘Sachiv Uttari Bharat’ (secretary, northern region) of Republican Party of India – a political party based in UP.

However, speaking to The Indian Express, Jogi claimed that he is a ‘social worker’ and was no longer associated with RPI. “I am a social worker. I am Rakhi’s friend and know her family well. I came to Ludhiana to meet her lawyers,” he said.

Jogi also claimed that he had resigned from RPI and was planning to float a new outfit soon. “My new political outfit Bhartiya Jan Vikas Dal is awaiting registration. Till then , I am a social worker who travels across the country. Wherever I go, security men accompany me.”

Asked about the ‘business card’ he submitted at Circuit House claiming to be RPI leader, Jogi, reluctant to answer, said, “My security cover is nobody’s business. Uss card ko chodiye aap (Forget that card I submitted).” He refused to answer any further questions. One of Sawant’s advocates, who also spoke to Jogi said, “When we told him to speak to Sawant on phone in our presence, he declined. He said he would speak to her later,” he said.

Ludhiana police commissioner, Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, who till Tuesday was unaware of any security cover provided to Jogi, later claimed that the “orders” to provide him security came from the Punjab police headquarters in Chandigarh.

“We received orders from the Chandigarh headquarters to provide him an escort vehicle and security cover. I checked the orders on Tuesday only,” he claimed.

But a source from the security branch of Ludhiana police told The Indian Express that the authenticity of the mail received by Ludhiana police was now being checked. “The matter seems fishy,” added the source.

