Thirteen-year old boy found murdered with throat slit

A 13-year old boy was found dead with his throat slit in Basti Jodhewal area of Ludhiana Wednesday late. Identified as Mohammad Imam, his body was recovered from a vacant plot on Bahadur Ke road near Sabzi Mandi (vegetable market). He was a student at a local madrassa. He had five other siblings. The family lives in Azad Nagar in the area. As per his father Mohammad Mubarak, Imam had gone to the market at around noon to buy fodder for their goats. However he did not return and then family filed missing complaint with police.

ACP east Pawanjeet Singh said that after checking CCTVs in the area, the boy was found walking in one footage but was not visible in the next camera’s footage. When the area was checked between two cameras, his body was found in a plot with slit throat.

SHO Jodhewal Basti police station Jaswinder Singh said that body has been sent for post mortem. No clue has been found yet.

