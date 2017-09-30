Only in Express
Ludhiana police foils attack by Babbar Khalsa militants, arrests 7

"They were in contact with Surinder Singh Babbar, a terrorist based out in England, through Facebook", Ludhiana Police Commissioner said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 30, 2017 5:25 pm
RN Dhoke also said that the militants had got the funds from abroad.
The Ludhiana police on Saturday arrested seven Babbar Khalsa militants who had planned to target anti-Khalistan people, Ludhiana Police Commissioner RN Dhoke said to The Indian Express. Dhoke also said that the militants had received funds from abroad.

“They had motive of targeting people who wrote against Khalistan but our timely intervention foiled their plan,” ANI quoted Ludhiana Police Commissioner as saying.

(Source: ANI photo)

Dhoke further said, “They were in contact with Surinder Singh Babbar, a terrorist based out in England, through Facebook.”

More details awaited.

