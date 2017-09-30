Ludhiana police foils attack by Babbar Khalsa militants, arrests 7

RN Dhoke also said that the militants had got the funds from abroad. (Source: ANI photo) RN Dhoke also said that the militants had got the funds from abroad. (Source: ANI photo)

The Ludhiana police on Saturday arrested seven Babbar Khalsa militants who had planned to target anti-Khalistan people, Ludhiana Police Commissioner RN Dhoke said to The Indian Express. Dhoke also said that the militants had received funds from abroad.

“They had motive of targeting people who wrote against Khalistan but our timely intervention foiled their plan,” ANI quoted Ludhiana Police Commissioner as saying.

Dhoke further said, “They were in contact with Surinder Singh Babbar, a terrorist based out in England, through Facebook.”

More details awaited.

