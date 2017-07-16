Ludhiana pastor killing: Punjab CM gives widow Rs 5 lakh, police job to son

File pic of the pastor Sultan Masih who was shot dead outside church at Salem Tabri in Ludhiana on late Saturday evening. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh File pic of the pastor Sultan Masih who was shot dead outside church at Salem Tabri in Ludhiana on late Saturday evening. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday took to Twitter to express his shock and pain at the senseless killing of Ludhiana pastor, Sultan Masih. The chief minister said that he spoke to Masih’s family and assured them of the government’s help. He promised Rs 5 lakh to Masih’s widow and a job in the police department to his son.

The CM said that he has asked Punjab DGP, Suresh Arora, to get his team into action to trace the culprits and a crack down on communal elements who are trying to incite communal passions in the state. He asked DGP Arora that the police and intelligence in the state should coordinate with each other to ensure prevention of recurrence of such incidents in the future, an official spokesperson told PTI.

The DGP has been directed to take all possible steps to ensure that law and order is maintained in the state and the communal harmony is not disrupted. Attempts to vitiate the state’s environment would not be tolerated at any cost, Amarinder said, warning of strict action against any police officer found guilty of dereliction of duty in this connection.

Masih was shot dead in Salem Tabri area of Ludhiana late on Saturday evening by two unidentified motorbike-borne assailants. The police said he was shot thrice outside his residence. Ludhiana Police Commissioner RN Dhoke said Masih was walking outside his residence and talking to someone on the phone when he was shot. Masih used to live on the first floor of the church building. After being shot, the pastor was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to injuries, the police said. An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons for the murder.

The CM has also asked the police to coordinate with local Christian leaders for support in defusing the situation resulting from the killing. Amarinder pointed out that he had already taken up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the matter of expediting CBI probes into cases of other targeted killings, including of RSS, Hindu and Shiv Sena leaders in the past.

