Ludhiana pastor murder: Christian community threatens stir if case not cracked by July 24

Albert Dua with members of the Christian community in Ludhiana Saturday. Gurmeet Singh

The Christian community has threatened to launch an agitation if the culprits in the pastor murder case are not identified by July 24 (Monday). Albert Dua, member, minority commission, said at a press conference in Ludhiana on Saturday that the memorial service of the slain pastor Sultan Masih would be held on Monday.

“Christian community is living under fear since this brutal murder. We would be forced to start agitation if Punjab Police fail to crack the case by Monday,” said Dua. Dua also claimed some other members of Christian community were now getting threats.

"We need immediate assurance on the security of Christians in Punjab. After this murder, another pastor in Haibowal area and a nun are getting threats. Who will be responsible if another incident happens," said Dua. He said the police should recruit pastor's son at least at the post of assistant sub-inspector, and not as a constable.

He also said that all the politicians who have visited pastor’s family from different political parties should do something for the family instead of getting photos clicked. “Politicians should move beyond photo-op and understand pain of the family,” he said.

