Ludhiana pastor murder: BJP, RSS lash out at AAP MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, seek apology

The Punjab BJP on Saturday condemned the statement of AAP’s Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who had sought a probe into the role of RSS, VHP and BJP in the murder of a church priest in Ludhiana. Addressing a press conference here, Punjab BJP vice-president Harjit Singh Grewal and party secretary Vineet Joshi termed the allegations as baseless and false and demanded that Khaira either submit proof or tender an apology.
Attacking Khaira, they said, “By pinning the blame of murder of pastor Sultan Masih on the BJP, RSS and the VHP, the newly elected Leader of Opposition has made a mockery of himself. RSS respects all religions and its leaders have sacrificed their lives for the nation. The RSS has lost many of its leaders in such incidents of violence. Be it senior RSS leader Jagdish Gagneja, Mata Chand Kaur, Amit Sharma, Durga Gupta, Satpal or Ramesh – all have lost their lives in the same manner and circumstances as Sultan Masih.”
Meanwhile, in Jalandhar, head of Punjab unit of RSS, Brij Bhushan Bedi, also demanded an apology from Khaira, saying his statement was not only objectionable, but was also an attack on the communal harmony of the country. He also warned Khaira of legal action.
Sultan Masih, pastor of church “Temple of God” located in Salem Tabri area of Ludhiana, was killed last Saturday by motorcycle-borne unidentified assailants.
- Jul 23, 2017 at 2:35 amAap is a foreign supported party. It is paid for anti-national activities. Murder of priest is preplanned for power politics. Why will BJP involve with an insignificant person?Reply
- Jul 23, 2017 at 2:05 amThere is only one political party and Saffron Terror groups which are doing all this from the time of Gujarat Riots of 2002. Their crimes on humanity as Mob Lynchers leaves any doubt that they are not behind. They should be prosecuted at ICC in Hague because Indian Courts will fail to do anything as no witness will come forward because of risk to his life. Indian Judiciary need huge reforms due to Corrupt politicians making mockery of them.Reply
- Jul 23, 2017 at 2:44 amYou are brain washed. You repeat lies like colonials did for 2 centuries. They still lost. How will you succeed? You forgot colonials had power to terrorize people. You don't have it. Face real world.Reply