Ludhiana pastor murder: BJP, RSS lash out at AAP MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, seek apology

AAP’s Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. (Files) AAP’s Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. (Files)

The Punjab BJP on Saturday condemned the statement of AAP’s Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who had sought a probe into the role of RSS, VHP and BJP in the murder of a church priest in Ludhiana. Addressing a press conference here, Punjab BJP vice-president Harjit Singh Grewal and party secretary Vineet Joshi termed the allegations as baseless and false and demanded that Khaira either submit proof or tender an apology.

Attacking Khaira, they said, “By pinning the blame of murder of pastor Sultan Masih on the BJP, RSS and the VHP, the newly elected Leader of Opposition has made a mockery of himself. RSS respects all religions and its leaders have sacrificed their lives for the nation. The RSS has lost many of its leaders in such incidents of violence. Be it senior RSS leader Jagdish Gagneja, Mata Chand Kaur, Amit Sharma, Durga Gupta, Satpal or Ramesh – all have lost their lives in the same manner and circumstances as Sultan Masih.”

Meanwhile, in Jalandhar, head of Punjab unit of RSS, Brij Bhushan Bedi, also demanded an apology from Khaira, saying his statement was not only objectionable, but was also an attack on the communal harmony of the country. He also warned Khaira of legal action.

Sultan Masih, pastor of church “Temple of God” located in Salem Tabri area of Ludhiana, was killed last Saturday by motorcycle-borne unidentified assailants.

