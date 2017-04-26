Ludhiana: One held in rape and murder case of a seven-year-old girl  

The police Tuesday claimed to have solved the rape and murder case of a seven-year-old girl with arrest of one suspect. On April 12, the victim was kidnapped from her residence in Sunet area, raped and then let off near Mullanpur bus stand. CCTV footage from the area showed the suspect ferrying the victim on a motorcycle. The CCTV grabs were circulated across social media by the police.

The suspect has been identified as Babu Lal. As per police, he is facing at least twelve other criminal cases. ADCP Surendra Lamba said the police got some vital clues from an informer who saw the photos circulated by the police. The victim belongs to a migrant family and is undergoing treatment at PGIMER Chandigarh.

