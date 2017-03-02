Ludhiana murders: Four days on, Dera followers lift dharna

The bodies are being guarded by the dera’s own security team. Source: Gurmeet Singh The bodies are being guarded by the dera’s own security team. Source: Gurmeet Singh

DERA Sacha Sauda followers lifted their sit-in on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road on Wednesday, four days after the murder of Satpal Sharma (65) and his son Ramesh Sharma (35) last Saturday. The deceased were cremated on Wednesday afternoon at Mandi-Ahmedgarh under heavy security after ADGP (Law and Order) Hardeep Dhillon announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the family, two police jobs and free eye treatment of Ramesh’s six-year-old daughter Diya.

Dhillon said, “We have technical inputs based on CCTV footage of the culprits. We are close to solving the case.” Of Rs 25 lakh compensation, Rs 10 lakh each will be given to wives of Satpal and Ramesh. A fixed deposit of Rs 5 lakh in the name of Diya (6) will also be done, Dhillon said.

Mohinder Pal Singh Bittu, a member of Dera Sacha Sauda’s state committee, said they are satisfied with the police’s role. The police suspect that the same group is behind the unsolved cases of murder of RSS leader Jagdish Gagneja and Mata Chand Kaur, the attack on Sikh preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale and now these two murders.