Ludhiana MP Bittu to return ‘very old’ bulletproof SUV sent by CM

Within hours of a bulletproof Mitsubishi Montero landing at Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu residence in Ludhiana, the Congress leader took a decision to return it despite the threats faced by him from Khalistani groups. Bittu, according to sources, is unhappy over a “junk, discarded model” being sent to him. When contacted, the MP confirmed that he “planned to return the SUV”, but maintained he was “not scared of any threats”. Asked if he was unhappy over 2006-model vehicle being sent to him, he said, “Yes, there are some issues with the vehicle, but I do not feel the need to have any. Also, it feels suffocating while sitting inside a bulletproof vehicle. It feels like sitting in a jail. I anyway prefer to travel in my Innova. I wasn’t even using an Ambassador allotted to me as part of security. But it is true that the SUV sent to me today is very old and not in perfect working condition. So, I am planning to return it.”

A source from the MP’s office told The Indian Express, “It is an old 2006-model SUV which has several issues and is not working properly. It is also not suitable for his movement in traffic-prone areas of Ludhiana and MP sir is not feeling comfortable sitting in it. The vehicle also has certain other issues like windows not opening properly. The movement is not at all smooth… It is over-used, basically. So, he has planned to send it back. Already, he travels in his Innova most of the times and a bulletproof Ambassador, which was given to him earlier, is also lying idle with us.” The vehicle, reportedly, was one of the vehicles from the CM’s fleet that was spared for him in view of recent threats.

Sources further said that Bittu has also expressed displeasure over two gypsies that were part of his Z-category security fleet. “They are also 2001 and 2010 models which are in extremely pathetic state,” said the source.

Bittu, meanwhile, maintained that he wanted to comply with the motto of Captain’s government of shunning VIP culture.

“My family has gone through tough times since beginning, but we will continue to speak against terrorism. I am not scared of any threats being sent to me online by pro-Khalistani groups. I will continue to speak and stand against terrorism. My mother and wife get a little disturbed because they fear for my life. However, I do not need any heightened security. I am very much comfortable travelling in my Innova,” said Bittu, who is the grandson of former Punjab CM Beant Singh who was assassinated by terrorists.

A group of six gunmen, along with a PSO (personal security officer), accompany Bittu as he has Z-category security cover. In view of recent threats to him and Captain, a bullet proof SUV was sent to him on Thursday by CM’s Office. Captain, however, in a press statement had clearly denied asking for any security cover for himself and Bittu from the Centre. “Even my grandfather was having all security arrangements, but still he was assassinated so there is no point in getting scared,” said Bittu. Asked if he wanted a replacement for the ‘old’ SUV sent to him, he said, “Captain government is committed to work against VIP culture, so I do not want any other vehicle.”

