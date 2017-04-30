Ludhiana: Man booked for attempting to rape daughter

The police have booked a man for allegedly attempting to rape his 13-year old daughter Friday late. The victim told police her mother had left home because her father used to drink regularly and beat her. On Friday, when she returned from school, she went outside to play and later was called by her father to prepare lunch. Then also he was consuming liquor. As per victim, when she was in kitchen, her father tried to rape her.

Sadar police booked the man following a statement of the victim’s maternal who was called by neighbours of the victim after the latter raised an alarm and screamed for help. An FIR has been registered under the sections 376/511 (attempt to rape), 354-B (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of IPC and sections 3 and 4 of POSCO Act. ASI Gurdial Singh from Sadar police station said the suspect had been arrested and a probe was on.

