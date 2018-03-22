Ludhiana: Industry gets a power pinch

Jindal told that for his unit, which has 90 KW load, the tariff came out to be Rs 9.77 per unit. Jindal told that for his unit, which has 90 KW load, the tariff came out to be Rs 9.77 per unit.

Despite the Punjab government slashing industrial power tariff to Rs 5 per unit, local industry says they have been billed at Rs 9-12 per unit and accuses the state government of “fooling” them. Industrial power tariff has two components, fixed load charges and the actual consumption.

Badish Jindal, president of Federation of Small Scale Industries Association here, said, “We are feeling cheated. Earlier, we were charged not more than Rs 8.80 per unit. Now, after subsidised tariff, it has gone up. The government has made a fool of us.” Jindal told that for his unit, which has 90 KW load, the tariff came out to be Rs 9.77 per unit while for Kulwant Singh, president of Machine Tool Association, Punjab, the tariff came out to be Rs 12 per unit.

A group of industrialists also met Paramjeet Singh, chief engineer at Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Wednesday morning and lodged their protest. “There is no break-up of fixed charges and actual consumption and hence we are not able to get the calculation,” Jindal said.

