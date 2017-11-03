Ludhiana: I-T raid at Akali leader’s residence

Sources said his residence was raided after getting crucial leads from the raid at the residence of S S Bindra, an assistant town planner of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation. (Representational Image) Sources said his residence was raided after getting crucial leads from the raid at the residence of S S Bindra, an assistant town planner of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation. (Representational Image)

A team of income tax officials raided the residence of an Akali Dal leader in Ludhiana late on Thursday night. A team of officials reached the residence of Meetpal Dugri, the president of Malwa Zone-3 of Students Organisation of India (the students wing of Akali Dal). Sources said his residence was raided after getting crucial leads from the raid at the residence of S S Bindra, an assistant town planner of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation.

Dugri is said to be close to Bindra. Sources said documents of various properties were recovered from Bindra’s residence, following which Dugri’s residence was raided.

The I-T department raided at least 30 premises in Ludhiana on Wednesday morning, which continued for more than 30 hours till Thursday. The teams were on the spot till the filing of the report. On Wednesday, the officials raided the residence of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation officials (Bindra brothers) at H-block of BRS Nagar on Ferozepur road. The residence of H S Bindra and S S Bindra was raided for amassing of illegal wealth and disproportionate assets.

