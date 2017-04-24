LUDHIANA: Gangster held, six hurt in clash with police

The Ludhiana police Sunday arrested a gangster, Johny Lamba, from EWS colony on Chandigarh Road.

At least six persons, including kin of the gangster, were injured as they clashed with the police protesting his arrest.

His supporters also allegedly pelted stones at police personnel and damaged a police vehicle. The police later resorted to lathicharge.

During the lathicharge, a woman who was three months pregnant allegedly suffered a miscarriage. Two other women were seriously injured. ADCP (Crime) Balkar Singh said the arrested suspect was facing several cases, including that of attempt to murder and drug peddling.

Another FIR was registered against him and his accomplices on Saturday by division number 7 police for damaging some vehicles. A local Congress leader also supported injured persons on the spot and condemned police for lathicharge. Later, supporters of the arrested suspect staged a protest and raised slogans against police.

ADCP Balkar Singh said the arrest was completely justified as the suspect is a history-sheeter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 24, 2017 6:53 am