Ludhiana: Forced abortion led to woman’s death, autopsy confirms

Manjeet Kaur was punched and kicked multiple times in the stomach, and her belly pressed till the female foetus came out, the 32-year-old’s postmortem report has revealed while confirming forced abortion as the cause of her death. Revealing the torture Manjeet went through before her death, the report also confirms that the woman, who was fed abortion pills, had fainted due to the severe assault.

“The report has proved physical assault. The accused including her husband, Irvinder Singh, and brother-in-law, Nirmal Singh, punched and kicked her in the stomach multiples times and she started bleeding. She then fainted and died after poison from the foetus spread in her body. She was also fed abortion pills as per the report,” Paramjit Singh, SHO Sidhwan Bet police station, said.

Jagraon SSP Surjeet Singh said the postmortem report had revealed extreme physical assault and torture of the woman. “There are various other injuries on the body apart from stomach. She was killed brutally and assaulted till death as per report,” said the SSP.

The postmortem was conducted by doctors at Civil Hospital, Jagraon. It has been confirmed that it was a female foetus that was aborted by force. The foetus was six-and-a-half months old, according to the report.

Police also said that the accused used bricks to press the stomach of the woman. They later disposed of the blood-soaked bricks.

Ravinder Singh, Manjeet’s father, said that when he visited his daughter’s place on Sunday after getting a call from her in-laws, he saw a “blood-soaked quilt, almost two kilos of blood-soaked cotton and other clothes” lying in her room, which were later taken into custody by the police as evidence.

“First we got a call that she was unwell and critical. Minutes later, another call came saying she was dead. When we reached there, all we saw was blood on bedsheets, quilt, clothes of my daughter, cotton and other pieces of cloth,” said the father.

SHO Paramjit Singh said that a detailed viscera report was still awaited, but the initial postmortem had confirmed forced abortion as the cause of death.

About the abortion pills, he added that though abortion kits can be purchased only with a doctor’s prescription, it is suspected that the accused got a fake prescription made. “We are probing how they purchased an abortion kit, but it was purchased from a Ludhiana-based chemist,” said the SHO.

