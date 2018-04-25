Ludhiana: MLA Simarjit Singh Bains booked for ‘trespassing’ in passport seva kendra, making videos

Meanwhile, speaking to The Indian Express, MLA Bains said the FIRs cannot stop his anti-corruption drive. Meanwhile, speaking to The Indian Express, MLA Bains said the FIRs cannot stop his anti-corruption drive.

The Ludhiana police have registered an FIR against Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjit Singh Bains on charges of forcefully entering the passport seva kendra in the city and trying to make videos. The FIR has been registered on the complaint of the assistant passport officer of the passport seva kendra.

In his complaint submitted to Ludhiana police commissioner, Yashpal, assistant passport officer, alleged that, on Tuesday, Bains, along with his armed gunmen and 10-15 supporters ‘trespassed in seva kendra around 12.50 pm and that too without any permission or prior appointment.’

The officer alleged that Bains and his supporters began making videos on their mobile phones following which applicants got scared and started leaving the office. He further alleged that the security guard at the passport seva kendra was also manhandled by the MLA’s gummen when he tried to stop them from entering the premises without appointment.

The complainant has accused the MLA of “trespassing secured zone of passport office, bringing arms inside, misbehaving with security guard, scaring away applicants and disrupting work”.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Indian Express, MLA Bains said the FIRs cannot stop his anti-corruption drive. “I will continue visiting government offices to expose corruption. It is my fundamental right. Yesterday also, I had gone to the passport office to expose unauthorised agents sitting outside and looting applicants. They are even preparing fake documents and charging Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 per applicant. They are targeting poor people from rural areas who do not even know how to get an online appointment as they are illiterate. I had a fake voter ID card prepared by one of the agents and as soon as I reached there he ran away. Then I went inside and asked the passport office staff if they verify the files sent through agents to which they had no reply. Instead of taking action against agents sitting outside, I have been booked,” said Bains.

He added. “I never stopped when the Badals, during the SAD-BJP rule, got 13 FIRs registered against me. I will not stop now when the Congress is doing same thing,” he said.

Bains claimed he is in touch with the officials from the office of Ministry of External Affairs. “I have already apprised them of entire matter. I will be personally meeting extrenal Affairfs Minister Sushma Swaraj upon my return from Australia on May 1,” said Bains.

The FIR against Bains and his 10-15 unidentified supporters was registered under sections 451 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Model Town police station in Ludhiana.

