Ludhiana: In fight over male child, man kills wife

A day after a woman was found dead at her residence in Pratap Nagar area of Ludhiana, the police arrested her husband on Wednesday after it was revealed that he killed his wife during an argument over a male child.

The body of Nidhi Arora (35) was found at her residence on Tuesday. Her husband Varinder Arora concocted a story and informed police that her wife was found dead when he came home. He alleged that it might be the work of some robbers.

However, police, after probe found that Varinder Arora always wanted a male child while the couple had two daughters. He wanted his wife to have a third child in desire of a boy. However, Nidhi was reluctant and did not want to go for third child.

Addressing a press conference, ACP Crime Surinder Mohan said that while scanning the CCTV footage of cameras installed in the area, it was found that the accused had come to his house at 11 am and then again after some time. The parents of the deceased also told police that the couple had a strained relationship.

Autopsy report proved that the victim died due to suffocation. During interrogation, Varinder Arora confessed that following a heated argument, he pressed her face with a pillow leading to her death.

Also, nothing was found missing from home which trashed the robbery claim. He has been booked for murder at Jamalpur police station and arrested. Both daughters of the couple are with their grandmother.

