Ludhiana: 60-yr-old farmer murdered over land dispute

A 60-year-old farmer was allegedly murdered by his landlord over a land dispute in village Sehjo Majra of Machhiwara Wednesday. The Machhiwara police have registered a case of murder against the landlord, Pardeep Singh, and his unidentified accomplices. Son of the deceased was also injured in the incident and is now admitted in a hospital.

The deceased farmer was identified as Baldev Singh, 60, of village Hediyan. According to Kulwinder Singh, son of the deceased, his father had taken four acres of land from Pardeep Singh on lease for potato cultivation in village Pawat of Macchiwara.

The lease of the land expired on January 31, but due to inclement weather, they had failed to harvest the crop. The matter was put up before the panchayat as landlord wanted his land immediately vacated.

The panchayat ruled in favour of the deceased and gave them extension till February 6 to harvest the crops and vacate the land. “On Wednesday, when we were in the field, Pardeep Singh came along with his accomplices and starting thrashing labourers. When my father intervened, he was also thrashed. He died at the hospital,” said Kulwinder.