Ludhiana cylinder blast: Toll reaches 4, 16 still serious

With the death of Ram Naresh (42), a neighbour, the death toll in Ludhiana gas cylinder blast reached four Saturday. He passed away at Guru Teg Bahadur Charitable Hospital. He had suffered 56 per cent burn injuries. Confirming the death, ACP (south) Dharam Pal added that at least 16 victims are still in serious condition, while 12 are battling for life at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CHCM) and four at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

Rest who are not seriously injured have been admitted at ESI Hospital, Mohan Dai Oswal Hospital and Civil Hospital.

“We have filed inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC in death cases. An inquiry which has been marked by CM office will be conducted by a sub-divisional magistrate,” he said.

On Thursday, a gas cylinder exploded at a residence in Samrat Colony of Giaspura area in Ludhiana injuring at least 34

persons. The cylinder exploded at the residence of one Ashok Kumar Yadav (58) who is battling for life at CMCH with 70 per cent burns. His wife Sunita (40) and son Raj (13) passed away hours after the incident while undergoing treatment at CMCH. The couple’s two daughters Kajal and Pooja are also undergoing treatment at CMCH.

On Friday, another neighbour passed away at Guru Teg Bahadur Charitable Hospital. Four children including Bittu (11), Shubham (13), Prince (7) and Shivam (14) are also fighting for life. Bittu, Prince and Shubham received 40 per cent burn injuries. Shivam has 70 per cent burns. Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced financial aid of Rs 1 lakh for kin of deceased and free treatment in hospitals for the injured.

