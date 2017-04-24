Ludhiana court summons Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on July 20 in Income Tax case

Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo) Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo)

The court of chief judicial magistrate Jaapinder Singh has summoned Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on July 20 in a case filed against him by the Income Tax department in 2016. The case pertains to ‘properties’ and ‘concealed income’ allegedly owned by Captain in various foreign countries and the income tax department in its complaint has claimed that Captain ‘misguided’ the department during probe. The department has also claimed of having several documents from UK and Dubai related to Captain and his son Raninder Singh’s income and ‘trusts’ owned by them in foreign countries.

As per complaint by income department, Captain and his son were found to be owners of Marine Mansions in Dubai and several other properties in United Kingdom (UK). The complaint also alleges that Raninder was ‘settler’ of Jacaranda Trust which they formed in UK. Other ‘undisclosed’ trusts include Mulwala Holdings Limited, Chilligham Holdings Limited and Allworth Venture Holding Limited. The father-son also allegedly carried out ‘undisclosed’ financial transactions through bank account in HSBC Private Bank Geneva Switzerland and HSBC Financial Services Limited (Middle East).

As per I-T department, the trusts were created in 2005 and most of deals routed through British Virgin Islands. The IT-department has submitted in the court that it is having documents sourced from British Virgin Islands.

The complaint against Captain was filed by IT department under section 277 (false statement in verification) of Income-Tax Act and several sections of IPC including 176 (omission to give notice or information to public servant), 177 (furnishing false information), 193 (false evidence) and 199 (false statement made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence), 181 (false statement of oath), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty) and 187 (Omission to assist public servant when bound by law to give assistance).

The income tax department also alleged that Captain and his son ‘did not cooperate officials in the probe’ and gave ‘false information’ when asked about ownership and other details of these assets and trusts. Speaking to The Indian Express, Rakesh Kumar Gupta, counsel of I-T department said, “The court has summoned Captain Amarinder Singh on July 20. The department in its complaint has claimed that Captain concealed several facts and information whereas IT officials are in possession of documents which indicate otherwise.”

Son Raninder summoned on May 18, gets exemption on ‘ medical grounds’

Meanwhile, the same court of chief judicial magistrate Jaapinder Singh also heard the case filed against Captain’s son Raninder Singh by I-T department in same matter. Raninder Singh who was summoned by the court during last hearing, did not appear on Monday. His counsel took exemption on basis of ‘medical grounds’ and now he has been summoned on May 18. This case has been filed against him under section 277 (false statement in verification) of I-T Act.

In second case filed against Raninder by I-T department under section 276C (evasion of tax) of I-T Act, hearing will be on June 6 in same court.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 24, 2017 8:57 pm