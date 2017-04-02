Ludhiana court issues arrest warrant against Rakhi Sawant for her remarks on Sage Valmiki

Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant

An arrest warrant has been issued against Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant by a Ludhiana court for her alleged objectionable remarks about Sage Valmiki. As per reports, the arrest warrant was issued on March 9 after Sawant failed to appear before the court for the hearing of the case.

A complaint was filed against her by the Valmiki community for hurting their religious sentiments. The comments were made by her at a programme on a private TV channel in 2016 about the Sage, who is believed to have written the epic ‘Ramayana’.

Following her comments, members of the Valmiki community had protested against her at different locations. The next hearing of the case is scheduled for April 10.

