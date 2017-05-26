Ludhiana Civil Hospital employee held for graft

The vigilance bureau of Ludhiana police arrested an employee of Lord Mahavira Civil Hospital on Thursday for allegedly taking bribe to make a correction in the birth certificate. Som Chand Goyal, a pharmacist at Civil Hospital, was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 7,000 from the complainant, Bhinder Singh. SSP vigilance Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said Bhinder wanted to get a correction done in the birth certificate of his grandson for which Goyal took a bribe of Rs 7,000.

FIR has been registered under PCA Act at the vigilance bureau and Goyal was arrested.

