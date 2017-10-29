Ludhiana City Centre ‘scam’: Sessions court hears arguments on Simarjit Singh Bains plea to join proceedings

The case is now scheduled for hearing on November 3. (Representational Image) The case is now scheduled for hearing on November 3. (Representational Image)

The counsel of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and MLA Simarjit Singh Bains put forth arguments in the court of session judge Gurbir Singh Saturday in the alleged Ludhiana City Centre “scam”. The arguments continued for at least one hour on the application of MLA Bains in which he has appealed to join the case proceedings. During the last hearing on October 21, Captain, in his reply through his counsel Gurmukh Singh, had said that Bains had ‘no locus standi” to become a party in this case and thus his application should be rejected.

On Saturday, Bains’ counsel argued in his favour on why he should be allowed to join the case and how his side should be heard too. The case is now scheduled for hearing on November 3.

Harkanwal Singh, counsel of MLA Bains, said, “We have put forth our arguments saying that it is a corruption case involving public money and thus, we have the right to represent the public.” On September 16, MLA Simarjit Singh Bains of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) had filed an application in the court challenging the closure report filed by the vigilance bureau in the case. Bains has requested to join the proceedings in the case claiming that “since it is a corruption case which is an offence against the general public, he has the right to challenge closure report”.

On August 19, the Vigilance Bureau, tearing into its own initial inquiry report, filed the closure report in the court claiming that there “was no scam at all” and that “no proof has been found against the accused including Captain Amarinder Singh, his son Raninder Singh, son in law Raminder Singh and 33 others following a ‘re-investigation’. The Indian Express had earlier reported that in the 77-page closure report, the VB had said that “there was no proof or fact to substantiate any scam in the project” and that “CM Captain Amarinder Singh never had any ill-intention in the execution of the project”.

