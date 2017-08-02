Ludhiana bus stand toilets usage charge: ‘Fake’ receipt of Re 1 GST goes viral

The fake receipt The fake receipt

A receipt purportedly issued by the authorities at a bus stand of Ludhiana for using toilets, which had gone viral on social media, has turned out to be fake. The receipt issued with the name of ‘Sulabh Shauchalaya’ (Sulabh toilets) and mentioning the place as bus stand of Ludhiana has Rs 5 printed as rate for using toilets (per person) and Re 1 as Goods and Services Tax (GST) on it. Thus, the total amount to be paid for using toilet as Rs 6. Dated July 12, the receipt is undersigned by one Ram Singh in Punjabi.

After it went viral on social media, including Twitter and WhatsApp, residents questioned how government can impose GST on using toilets when PM Narendra Modi is focusing on Swachh Bharat Mission and getting toilets constructed for the poor. However, it has been found that the receipt going viral is fake and there is no toilet at Ludhiana bus stand being run by Sulabh International Social Service Organization. The bus stand at Ludhiana has toilets run by the bus stand authorities itself under Punjab Roadways (PUNBUS).

Sources said that as the receipt went viral, a team from office of Ludhiana district administration was also sent to the bus stand to check if someone using the name of Sulabh is issuing fake receipts.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gursewak Singh Rajpal, general manager Ludhiana bus stand from PUNBUS, said, “We do not have any toilets in the premises of Ludhiana bus stand run by Sulabh. We have our own toilets. We also do not have any employee named Ram Singh. The urinals are free to use whereas we charge Rs 2 for using toilets. Following the ‘Sulabh’ receipt going viral, a team from district administration also came for inspection and it was found to be fake. No such receipt is being issued by us. There is no GST on toilets usage.” A K Singh, spokesperson, Sulabh International in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, also confirmed they ran no such services at Ludhiana bus stand. “I cannot say if receipt is authentic or fake, but we do not operate any toilets at Ludhiana bus stand.”

