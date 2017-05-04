Ludhiana: ASI booked for graft dismissed from service

Punjab Police on Wednesday dismissed from service ASI Hardev Singh, a day after a second graft complaint was filed against him. Singh, who was posted as in-charge of the narcotics department in Ferozepur, has been accused of taking Rs 8.7 lakh in total from two families.

In both cases, complainants claimed that their sons were picked up from their respective houses and later the ASI threatened to book them under the NDPS Act if families failed to meet his demands for money.

The dismissed ASI is still at large and there has been no recovery of money he took from the victims.

The first FIR was filed on April 23 in which Singh was accused of taking a bribe of Rs 4.7 lakh. Gurpal Singh, whose son Lovepreet Singh was allegedly picked up by the ASI, was asked to give Rs 10 lakh, but later a deal was struck at Rs 5 lakh.

However, he managed to pay only Rs 4.7 lakh.

In the latest case lodged on May 2, complainant Rana Singh, a resident of village Dulla Singh Wala in Ferozepur, said that a police party had picked his nephew Jaswinder Singh on March 30, and later Rs 4 lakh bribe was demanded from his family to prevent filing of an NDPS case.

Rana Singh said he paid the money to Hardev Singh on April 3 and got Jaswinder released.

Both boys, acconding to the complainants, were kept in illegal custody from March 30 to April 3 and released only after money was paid to the ASI. Confirming the filing of the second FIR, IG Bathinda range, Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, said: “He has been dismissed from the services, this is the strictest punishment we have given to him as two FIRs have been lodged against him in which he duped two persons of Rs 8.7 lakh.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now