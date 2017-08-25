Ludhiana: 75-year-old was killed by lover, 2 held, says police

A probe found that the woman, a divorcee, was in a relationship with the deceased. A probe found that the woman, a divorcee, was in a relationship with the deceased.

DAYS AFTER the body of a 75-year-old man was found at his residence in Sahnewal of Ludhiana on August 3, the police Thursday claimed that the case had been solved with the arrest of his alleged lover and an accomplice.

The police identified the accused as Baljinder Kaur alias Preeti, 35, of Amritsar. She confessed that she killed Hardev Singh (75) for money and had also planned to marry him to get his property, police said. Her accomplice was identified as Gurjant Singh alias Janta, 25.

After killing the man, they also stole Rs 2 lakh, jewellery and a two-wheeler from the home of victim and fled. Inspector Surinder Singh, SHO Sahnewal police station said images of the woman and her accomplice were captured on CCTV. A probe found that the woman, a divorcee, was in a relationship with the deceased. She was also pressing Hardev Singh to marry her but he had refused.

