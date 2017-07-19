Initial tests indicate powder was PETN, confirmatory test report awaited: UP Government

ATS commandos guard the House. PTI ATS commandos guard the House. PTI

The state government on Tuesday clarified that while a preliminary test had found that the powder recovered from the Assembly was Pentaerthritol Tetranitrate (PETN), a confirmatory test report is still awaited. Principal Secretary, Home, Arvind Kumar, in a statement on Tuesday said that the State Forensic Science Laboratory, Lucknow, in its report dated July 14 had stated that a preliminary test conducted on the recovered powder using an explosive detection kit was positive for PETN.

While he said that no sample has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory, Agra, for testing as it did not have the machines or equipment required to conduct the requisite tests, the UP Police website mentions that cases related to explosives are examined at Agra FSL only. Around 150 gm of the powder was recovered from under the cushion of a seat in the Assembly last week.

“Two confirmatory tests — Infrared Spectrum and Gas Chromatograph-Mass Spectrum — are still being done at the FSL, Lucknow,” Principal Secretary stated in another statement issued on Tuesday. The FSL report also stated that the substance was found to be insoluble in water and different reagents had confirmed the presence of a nitrate, added Arvind Kumar.

Meanwhile, the UP ATS, which is investigating the recovery of the substance, has so far questioned over two dozen persons including two MLAs Manoj Pandey and Anil Dohre, who had taken the seat on July 13 before the powder was recovered. Manoj Pandey is MLA from from Unchahar constituency in Rae Bareli and Anil Dohre is a legislator from Kannauj’s Sadar seat. Police said that Pandey and Dohre in their statements had denied having any knowledge about the recovered substance. They had stated that they did not notice any substance lying below the cushion of the seat that day, said SSP, ATS, Umesh Kumar Srivastava.

The substance was detected by teams of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and Anti Mines during routine checking. Umesh Kumar Srivastava said they are still examining footage from CCTV cameras installed in Vidhan Bhavan, and had not found anything suspicious so far.

