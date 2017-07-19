Congress demands judicial probe into ‘explosive’ found in UP Assembly

Security personnel check passes of visitors at the state Assembly in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Security personnel check passes of visitors at the state Assembly in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Four days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath informed the House that the powder found inside the Assembly was the plastic explosive “PETN”, Congress members in the Legislative Council on Tuesday demanded a judicial probe into the matter. Meanwhile, MLCs alleged that they were being “humiliated” at the entrance of Vidhan Bhavan in the name of identity verification, as new security arrangements were enforced.

As soon as the day’s proceedings began, Opposition members demanded a detailed discussion on the incident. Congress members even stooped into the Well of the Assembly demanding that every member should be given a chance to discuss the issue, while Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit repeatedly asked them to return to their seats, stating that the issue cannot be raised in this manner during Question Hour.

The issue of recovery of the “explosive” was raised by Congress members through an adjournment notice. Party member Deepak Singh said there was still confusion over laboratory test reports of the substance recovered. He also asked why the state government had kept the information about recovery concealed first two days. Congress then demanded a judicial probe instead of an investigation by the NIA.

“Different statements have been given by police and home department regarding lab tests…it seems it is a move of the state government to divert the attention of public from other burning issues and prohibit the entry of ex-MLAs and media inside the House. Hence, a judicial inquiry has been demanded,” Singh said. Teachers’ group leader Om Prakash Sharma said that staff at the entrance gate had behaved wrongly with legislators on Tuesday.

“I am feeling humiliated..it was height of insult…we have the right to reach the House without any hurdle,” Sharma said, also suggesting an all-party meeting. Following the members’ demand, Chairman Ramesh Yadav later called a meeting of all party leaders, where it was decided that one staff member of the Council’s marshal team would be present at the entrance to identify members on days when the House is in session and whenever there are meetings of various Council committees.

Leader of the House Dinesh Sharma said the government has decided to conduct “a high level inquiry” after 150 gm of a dangerous explosive was found in the Assembly and fresh steps have been taken for security reasons.

He added that entry passes of mediapersons have not been cancelled. “Certain other security related information could not be made public,” he said, adding that officers would be asked to ensure that legislators are not humiliated.

A PTI report said the Centre is likely to hand over ‘explosive’ case to NIA. A home ministry spokesperson said, “The request for handing over the investigation to the National Investigation Agency is being examined. The probe may be given to the agency.”

