Lucknow: Three-year-old dies as CRPF man jumps in Gomti with two sons

A three-year-old boy died after his father, a CRPF officer, jumped with him into the Gomti river from a bridge in Lucknow early on Saturday morning. An eyewitness told police that, at around 5 am on the bridge in Ghaila locality, a man, later identified as 45-year-old Bishambhar Dayal Maurya, threw an older child into the river before jumping in.

This was his seven-year-old son Tejas who later managed to swim to the riverbank and call for help. While local divers retrieved his brother Vansh’s body in the afternoon, there was no sign of his father. The boy’s body was sent for post-mortem examination.

According to police, an argument with his wife the previous night may have been the trigger Maurya’s attempt at taking his own life and that of his sons.

Madiaon police station house officer Amar Nath Verma said the police team had rushed to the spot as soon as they were alerted to the incident and pressed divers to rescue the man and child. “The elder son had swam to the bank and sought help from a local truck driver who called us,” he said.

Maurya was at the CRPF centre in Lucknow’s Bijnor area and served as a deputy commandant. He was living with his wife and two sons at Eldeco Colony in Ajeet Nagar locality in Madiaon area.

According to the primary investigation, Maurya’s nephew Ajeet told the police that his uncle had a heated argument with his wife, Anuradha on Friday. She later called her father and left with him, with her sons, for their house in their native Jagdishpur village in Malihabad. Soon after, Maurya followed them to try and patch things up.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, however, Maurya left for the bridge with his sons in their car.

