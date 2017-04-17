People who are silent on triple talaq are equally guilty, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday voiced his support for Uniform Civil Code and said that if matters regarding marriage and crimes are same in the country, then why should we not employ a Uniform Civil Code in the country.

Speaking at a book launch ceremony in Lucknow, Yogi said, “Chandra Shekhar ji ne kaha tha ke agar hamare faujdaari ke maamle aur shaadi vivah samaan hai to Uniform Civil Code kyun nahi? (Chandra Shekhar said that when we have similar laws regarding foreclosures and weddings, then why should not we employ an Uniform Civil Code in the country).

The UP CM also pointed fingers at those who have remained quiet on the issue and said they are equally guilty. “Some people who are silent on the issue of triple talaq are equally guilty,” he said. According to news agency PTI, Adityanath in his speech compared the practice of triple talaq with disrobing of Draupadi.

The All India Muslim Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday said that the practice of triple talaq is “wrong” but is a valid way to end a marriage. The board released an eight-point code of conduct on divorces and marital disputes in a bid to change the perception that Sharia-based Muslim personal law is not prejudiced against women. It further stated that those who “misuse” the practice will face social boycott from the community.

Last week, AIMPLB told Supreme Court that sanctity of Muslim personal laws should not be altered, which prompted Yogi Adityanath to seek a reply from Muslim women groups regarding their opinion on the issues. Yogi asked the women welfare department to oversee an exercise of collecting opinion of women on the issue to be presented to the Supreme Court.

