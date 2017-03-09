Lucknow encounter: Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament today

Lucknow encounter: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to make a statement in Parliament today (PTI photo) Lucknow encounter: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to make a statement in Parliament today (PTI photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to make a statement on the anti-terror operation that took place in Lucknow on Tuesday, as well as the pipe bomb blast in Bhopal-Ujjain train earlier that day.

A suspect alleged to have links to the blast in the train was shot dead by security forces in the early hours of Wednesday. The security personnel had earlier said they were trying to capture him and later interrogate him. Six others were arrested on Tuesday — three in Pipariya in Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh and three in Kanpur — for their alleged involvement in the train explosion that left 10 persons injured.

During the encounter in Lucknow, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi had briefed Singh of the case and the options before the security forces.

The first session of the Budget session that commenced on January 31, concluded on February 9. The second session will concluded on April 12, as per the current schedule.

