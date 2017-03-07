Lucknow shootout live updates: Suspected terrorist holed up inside building in Thakurganj

The suspect is currently holed up inside a building in the Thakurganj. (Source: Google Maps) The suspect is currently holed up inside a building in the Thakurganj. (Source: Google Maps)

An encounter is currently underway between the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terror Squad and a suspected terrorist in Lucknow’s Thakurganj. The suspect reportedly opened fire at security personnel who were combing the area after receiving a tip-off about the presence of a few suspected terrorists. He has been identified as Saifullah, according to reports. He is currently holed up inside a building in the area. Civilians residing nearby have been evacuated from the spot.

LIVE UPDATES:

6.00 pm: Madhya Pradesh’s IG Law & order, Makrand Devaskar confirms that the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train blast that took place today morning was a terrorist attack.

5.46 pm: Deferred visuals from the site of encounter.

Suspected terrorist holed up by UP ATS in Thakurganj area of Lucknow. Operation in progress. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/fHDHM7b2tQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 7, 2017

5.31 pm: Visuals from the CCTV footage obtained by a few news channels show two suspects getting off a bus at a toll plaza. One of the suspects was seen carrying a heavy rucksack.

5.27 pm: TV reports suggest that today’s blast inside an Ujjain-bound passenger train could be the handiwork of the same suspect hiding inside a building in Takurganj. The blast, which happened sometime between 9.30 and 10.30 am, injured more than six passengers. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said he was personally monitoring the relief operations. A compensation of Rs 50,000 was announced for those critically injured in the blast.

5.17 pm: ADG (Law & Order) briefed the media over the counter terror operation.

“Had received inputs about presence of some suspects in Kanpur and Lucknow. Our senior officials carried out searches. One suspect was arrested from Kanpur, the second one is inside a building in Thakurganj. He has not come out yet. The suspect inside the building is possibly from Lucknow, we suspect that he is carrying weapons. Hope to arrest him soon, will interrogate thereafter,” he said.