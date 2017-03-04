Lucknow police to issue lookout notice to ensure Gayatri Prajapati doesn’t leave country

Lucknow Police is set to issue a lookout notice on Saturday and send it to all airports to ensure that Cabinet Minister Gayatri Prajapati, who is an accused in a rape case, does not leave the country.

The police on Friday also wrote to the Lucknow Passport Office, asking for suspension of Prajapati’s passport.

Following a Supreme court directive, the police on February 18 booked Prajapati and six others for allegedly raping a woman and attempting to molest her minor daughter.

“We will issue a lookout notice for Gayatri Prajapati and send it to airports. A letter seeking suspension of his passport has been sent to the passport office,” said SSP Manzil Saini. The police have also decided to move court to obtain a warrant against the minister, sources said.

In a related development, a cousin of the woman who was allegedly raped has claimed that a UP Police officer, who came to AIIMS in Delhi to record the victim’s statement, threatened to kill them in a fake encounter. A police complaint has been registered in this regard.