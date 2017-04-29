Lucknow: Neighbour among five arrested for rape of 20-year-old

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by five persons, including a neighbour, at Chinhat area of Lucknow late Thursday. The five have been arrested after the police lodged an FIR into the matter on Friday. Police said the neighbour had taken the woman with him on his motorcycle to Tera Khas Railway crossing and raped her at the nearby jungle. At that time, the other four — identified as Dinesh Mahato, Ansu Jamal, Satish Kori and Harish Yadav — reportedly reached the spot and made the neighbour leave after threatening him, a police officer said.

The woman was then allegedly raped by the four between 9.30 pm and 3 am, the officer added. After the woman’s family got an FIR lodged, the neighbour was arrested. On the basis of the information provided by him, the others were arrested. Police have recovered the motorcycle and woman’s SIM card that was taken away by the accused. “The woman’s brother had a dispute with the neighbour and the two had clashed a few weeks ago… The neighbour was then arrested,” Circle Officer Satyasen Yadav said.

