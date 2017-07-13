At Lucknow Metro construction site, one killed, one injured as rod falls on them

The metro construction site where the accident took place. (Source: Twitter/ANI_news) The metro construction site where the accident took place. (Source: Twitter/ANI_news)

At least one person was killed and one injured in a fatal accident on Thursday at the site of construction of the Lucknow Metro. An iron rod fell at the metro construction site located near the University of Lucknow leaving two casualties, news agency ANI reported.

The project for the Lucknow metro line was started in September 2014 during the Akhilesh regime. The total cost of phase 1 and 2 has been earmarked at Rs 6,928 Cr.

The first phase of the metro, North-South Corridor, which was earlier expected to be operational by June 2017, will now be completed by 2019, the state government said in a booklet released on their completion of 100 days in power. However, steps are being taken to ensure that the first 8.5-km stretch becomes operational this year itself.

While the Phase 2, East-West Corridor (about 11 km) from the railway station to Vasant Kunj on Hardoi Road was to be constructed by March 2019.

The Lucknow Metro plans to cover 140km, in the next 25 years.

