Lucknow may witness artificial rains to combat air pollution, IIT-Kanpur gets Rs 15 lakh grant for project

Delhi’s air quality reached ‘severe’ levels two weeks ago. (File Photo) Delhi’s air quality reached ‘severe’ levels two weeks ago. (File Photo)

Lucknow might witness artificial rains through cloud-seeding by Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur to combat air pollution that has reached crisis level.

A few days ago, the Uttar Pradesh government had asked IIT-Kanpur to explore the option of artificial rains. “IIT-Kanpur got the project on artificial rains from the Uttar Pradesh Council of Science and Technology a few months back. For this, the institute has got a grant of Rs 15 lakh,” Officiating Director of IIT-Kanpur, Manindra Agrawal said.

He said the institute was ready for the first artificial rain in Uttar Pradesh and only the approval from the Union civil aviation ministry was awaited. Agrawal said the area where artificial rain was needed should have cloud cover. It will definitely reduce air pollution levels, Agrawal said.

Aerospace, civil engineering and industrial management engineering departments are working on this project, he said. The expense of first artificial rains will be relatively higher, Agrawal said, adding, “But, frequent usage will bring down the cost.”

On November 15, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had held a meeting with officials of various departments to control the air pollution.

