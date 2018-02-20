Lucknow: Man arrested for ‘holding captive, raping’ woman

A Mumbai-based lawyer has alleged that she was raped and held captive for a week by her lover at his house, where she had come to attend a wedding at Bijnor’s Nahtaur area. The 26-year-old woman, who claimed to be a lawyer at Bombay High Court, lodged a complaint at Nahtaur police station on Sunday, alleging that she was made a victim of unnatural sex by the accused, Mohammad Faisal (26), who forced her to wear a burqa and eat meat. Faisal was arrested from his house on Monday. He used to work at a hair cutting saloon in Mumbai.

When contacted, acting in charge of Nehtaur police station, M M Chaturvedi, said: “The woman said she was raped repeatedly and made a victim of unnatural sex by Faisal, who forced her to wear a burqa and eat meat while she is a vegetarian.” SP Prabhakar Chaudhary said the woman said that she had arrived at Faisal’s house on February 12 to attend his sister’s marriage, after which she was held captive in a room and assaulted.

“The accused denied the allegations and claimed he was in a relationship with the woman and she had come to his house on her own. The medical report of the woman is awaited,” he added. Chaudhary denied that the woman mentioned in her complaint that she was made to wear a burqa and eat meat.

