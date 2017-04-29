Lucknow: Judge who granted bail to Gayatri Prajapati in rape case suspended

POCSO court special judge OP Mishra has been suspended for granting bail to former UP Minister Gayatri Prajapati in a rape case, news agency ANI reported. A departmental inquiry has been ordered on the same. The bail had been granted on Tuesday to him and his two accomplices who were arrested for allegedly gangraping a woman and attempting to molest her minor daughter. They had been asked to deposit a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each and also two sureties each of the same amount.
The bail’s reprieve was short-lived, however, as a local court remanded him to judicial custody in two separate cases on Wednesday. He could not walk out of jail.
On Friday, the government decided to move Allahabad High Court to seek cancellation of the bail granted. “The government is currently examining all relevant papers before challenging the bail order given by a POCSO court in the case,” Advocate General Raghavendra Singh said.
- Apr 29, 2017 at 11:04 amFor giving highly flawed judgements some more judges also need to be suspended whether they are from lower courts or high courts. Calling them as flawed and setting them aside is not enough. Such suspensions and due enquiry proceedings only will send due signals to errant judges at difft.levels. Vested interests have dela for fifty years judicial reforms as well as Lokpal Bill.p age/implementation.Reply
- Apr 29, 2017 at 10:34 amIndia badly needs judicial and police reforms..Reply
- Apr 29, 2017 at 10:25 amSee how corrupt these judges are. These judges are corepaties taking bribe money. Judges promoting judges. No wonder judges are against judicial reform.Reply
- Apr 29, 2017 at 11:06 amBetter than RSS nominee judgesReply
- Apr 29, 2017 at 10:23 amLot of corruptions are going on in Judiciary , giving bail in this case is one example. Those who are having money and right connections are get away from conviction. Few upright judges are there and your bad luck it goes to them you are punished . For example Jayalalitha case it is mere 60 crores she was punished. Whereas aircel maxis case involving 700crores etc the people are acquitted.Reply
