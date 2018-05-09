Agra: Interaction held over Defense Manufacturing Industrial Corridor

Authorities on Tuesday held an interaction in Agra with prospective investors and industrialists in connection with the proposed Defense Manufacturing Industrial Corridor coming up in Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the corridor’s construction in February with a target of Rs 20,000 crore in investments and creation of about 2.5 lakh jobs.

Sources said the participants discussed how local industries could be involved in the corridor’s construction at the interaction among other things. Recommendations were also sought for a draft policy on defense and aerospace manufacturing in the state.

Top civil and military officers attended the meeting. “Industrialists from Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Delhi and Kanpur attended the interaction,’’ said an official. The focus of the discussions was opportunities for medium and small scale industries. “The focus was also on educating the industry about the opportunities, inform them about the products, which can be made available by them…,” said the official. Another interaction will be held in Lucknow on Wednesday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App