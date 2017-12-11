Lucknow horror: Teen cancer patient raped twice in six hours

“When the girl was trying to get to her home, at around 11 pm, one Virendra Yadav (38), who was passing by on his Bullet bike, offered to help her and drop her home. The girl accepted his offer. However, he instead took the minor to the roadside, raped her and left her there.” (Representational Image) “When the girl was trying to get to her home, at around 11 pm, one Virendra Yadav (38), who was passing by on his Bullet bike, offered to help her and drop her home. The girl accepted his offer. However, he instead took the minor to the roadside, raped her and left her there.” (Representational Image)

A 14-year-old cancer patient was allegedly gangraped and then raped again within a span of around six hours, in Lucknow on Saturday. The minor managed to reach her home at around 3 am on Sunday, after which her father, who had been searching for her, filed a police complaint, and an FIR was lodged. While one of the accused has been arrested, the other two are absconding.

A police officer said the girl left home to buy groceries from a nearby market at around 4.30 pm on Saturday. “While the girl, a patient of initial stage blood cancer, was on her way, an acquaintance told her he would drop her to the market on his bike. But instead of the market, he took her to an abandoned puliya (small bridge), where he and one of his friends allegedly raped her and left her on the roadside,” he added.

He further said, “When the girl was trying to get to her home, at around 11 pm, one Virendra Yadav (38), who was passing by on his Bullet bike, offered to help her and drop her home. The girl accepted his offer. However, he instead took the minor to the roadside, raped her and left her there.”

The information was confirmed by Lal Pratap Singh, circle officer (CO), Sarojini Nagar. A police spokesperson said the FIR was registered under IPC section 376-D (gang rape) and section 5G/6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Sarojini Nagar police station against the acquaintance, his unidentified friend and Yadav.

The spokesperson added that Yadav was arrested on Sunday morning from Bijnaur Chauraha, while police were searching for the other two accused. The minor has undergone a medical assessment, and the report is awaited, said police.

