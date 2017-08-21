Lucknow: ‘Gangrape’ victim hangs self at home while cops question kin

Representational Image Representational Image

A 17-year-old girl, who had allegedly been gangraped by two men last month, committed suicide while a police team was at her home questioning her family in connection with the case lodged at a police station in Sonbhadra. The station officer (SO) of the police station has been suspended on charge of negligence, and is facing a departmental inquiry in connection with the incident that took place on Friday evening, said Superintendent of Police, Sonbhadra, Ram Pratap Singh.

The two men accused of gangrape are currently in jail. Three others, the victim’s aunt, and two minor girls who lived in her neighbourhood, booked along with the rape accused on charge of abetment of suicide, are on the run. The victim had gone missing on July 11, after which her family filed a police complaint, on the basis of which an FIR was lodged under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage). On July 27, the girl and one of the accused were found, and the latter was arrested, said police.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Saharanpur, Awdhesh Singh said that the victim, in her statement before a magistrate, had stated that she was gangraped by two men, following which the second accused was arrested. “She also said that her aunt had provoked her to elope and also blamed two minor girls. Following the girl’s statement, the charge of rape was included. The aunt and two minor girls were also made accused in the case,” he added.

On Saturday, another FIR was lodged against the two gangrape accused, the victim’s aunt and two minor girls — who are students of classes VIII and X — on charge of abetment of suicide. “The station officer along with his team had gone to the victim’s residence on Friday evening for questioning about the involvement of the victim’s aunt. While the SO was busy talking to the victim and her family, her father complained of uneasiness. She rushed inside the house and brought water for him,” said the SP.

“When the police team was about to leave the house, a family member rushed out and informed that the girl had hanged herself in a room. The team brought her down and rushed her to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead,” added the officer. The SP also said that so far, they had not found any evidence against the victim’s aunt and the two minor girls.

