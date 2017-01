Two of the five accused have been arrested by police in Lucknow hit-and-run case. (ANI) Two of the five accused have been arrested by police in Lucknow hit-and-run case. (ANI)

In a late-night hit-and-run accident in Dalibagh district of Lucknow, a car crashed into a night shelter on Sunday killing four people and injuring four others. The accused fled from the scene after the incident. Lucknow Police, however, were able to apprehend two of the five accused, news agency ANI reported.

