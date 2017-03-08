UP ATS operation: Terrorist linked to Ujjain train blast killed as Lucknow encounter comes to an end

UP ATS operations were on to flush out the holed up terrorist. UP ATS operations were on to flush out the holed up terrorist.

One terrorist was killed as anti-terror operation in Lucknow’s outskirts ended after almost 12 hours of security operation in the wee hours of Wednesday. The terrorist has been linked with the Bhopal-Ujjain train blast and is said to be responsible for injuring at least 10 people–three are in critical condition– in the IED blast near Jabdi station in Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh early on Tuesday. Additional Director General of Police Daljit Chaudhary also said that earlier reports of two terrorists being holed up inside a building were false.

He has been identified as Mohammad Saifurullah alias Ali, a resident of Kanpur. He opened fire at security personnel who were combing the area after receiving a tip-off about the presence of a few suspected terrorists. Subsequently, civilians residing nearby were evacuated from the spot.

Anti Terror Squad IG Assem Arun told news agency ANI that the neutralised terrorist was a member of the ISIS Khorasan module and that the room was being checked for explosives.

Commandos from the paramilitary forces had been rushed to assist the ATS in capturing the terrorist.

Elsewhere, the UP police, in a press release, said that three persons were arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police in Piparia and two of the arrested were from Kanpur, while one is form Aligharh.

The arrested have been identified as Danish Akhtar alias Zafar, son of Raees Akhtar and a resident of KDA Colony in Kanpur, Aatish Muzaffar alias Al-Qasim, son of Muzaffarul Haque Naqvi and a resident of Jajmau in Kanpur, and Syed Meer Hussain alias Hamza, son of Syed Ehsan Hasan and a resident of Aligarh.

